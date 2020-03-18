Rep. Flores talks federal coronavirus response

Leaders in Washington are working on different solutions not only to keep citizens safe but to keep the economy going as well while we battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Congressman Bill Flores was in town Wednesday and stopped by the studio to talk about the latest steps they're taking.

"We've had two responses, we'll have a third coming up in a couple of weeks. The first response was to deal with the virus itself. Make sure we had funding going out to the CDC, to the people that are doing research on vaccines, to the people doing antiviral research. That money also goes to money for school lunch programs to feed kids out of school. The second thing we did, which was last week, which has paid sick leave paid family leave and also provides resources to employers," said Rep. Flores.

The next step is keeping the economy going. The White House has floated several ideas, including sending $1,000 to families across the country.

"Sending $1,000 out would be very helpful. It could be the rent payment for some of these people, particularly in the hospitality industry. So I think that's a good idea but again that's where our state and local leaders don't need to make things worse by closing school for the rest of the year and things like that."