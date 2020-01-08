Repeat DWI offender sentenced to 25 years in prison in Brazos County

A repeat-DWI offender has been sentenced to 25 years in prison following his latest arrest.

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced the guilty plea from 58-year-old Charles Dutcher.

Prosecutors say two years ago he led Brazos County deputies on a high-speed chase while driving drunk. During that chase, he almost hit several other vehicles along Highway 6 and FM 2818.

Dutcher has 5 prior DWI convictions on his record along with other convictions for assault on a public servant, driving with a suspended license, and failing to identify himself to police.

The case was investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Hebert and Ryan Calvert.

"He can not be trusted to live in this or any other community," the prosecutors said in a joint statement released to the media.

