Repeat Offender: Local man gets 13 years in prison for multiple burglaries

A local man accused of multiple crimes has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Pedro Perez, 33, was sentenced last week to 13 years in prison following a guilty plea in the 361st District Court.

Prosecutors say the 13-year sentence is for the October 2018 burglary of a home on Miller Street in Bryan.

Perez also received a 10-year sentence for breaking into several BTU vehicles in September 2018. He also admitted to breaking into a home on Evergreen Street in Bryan in January 2019.

By law, his sentences for the crimes will run concurrently.

"Burglary is not merely a property crime. It robs victims of their sense of security in what should be their safest place. Perez has shown clearly that he will not stop committing burglaries. So, the only option was to remove him from the community," said Ryan Calvert, Brazos County Assistant District Attorney.

