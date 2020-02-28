Brazos County: Repeat offender sentenced to 25 years after 5th DWI arrest

A repeat DWI offender has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, it took jurors less than 30 minutes to convict Martin Ybarra, 49, of his fifth offense of Driving While Intoxicated.

The Bryan man was on trial for an incident in December 2018. Prosecutors say Bryan police received a disturbance call from a home where Ybarra was getting drunk and disorderly. Ybarra initially ran and hid from officers. He then took off in his truck.

When Ybarra stopped in a parking lot, police say he became violent. Prosecutors say his blood alcohol content was .162, more than twice the legal limit.

"The Bryan Police Department went above and beyond to investigate this case thoroughly and thoughtfully. Because of their hard work a jury was able to keep our streets safe," said Kristen Burns and Steve Zimmerman, Assistant District Attorneys.

