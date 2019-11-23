Bryan man with a history of shooting people is sentenced to life in prison

A local man convicted of shooting three people in the last 30 years was sentenced this week to life in prison following the most recent shooting.

“The jury’s decision to give life, in this case, ensures this defendant will not have the opportunity to claim a fourth shooting victim," said Steve Zimmerman, Assistant District Attorney.

"We appreciate the jury’s careful consideration of the facts in this case and their recognition of the ongoing danger that this defendant posed to the safety of our community," said Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria, Assistant District Attorney.

The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office:

On November 20, 2019, Charles Dunn, 73, of Bryan, was convicted by a jury for Aggravated Assault in the 272nd District Court.

On Thursday that same jury handed down a life sentence at the conclusion of the punishment phase of the trial.

On November 11, 2018, officers with the Bryan Police Department responded to a shooting at the Green Hornet bar on San Jacinto Lane near Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Moments earlier, Dunn shot his victim in the chest after a verbal argument over a game of dominos. The victim was rushed to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital where he received emergency life-saving surgery.

Numerous people inside the bar at the time of the shooting reported to police what they witnessed. At the time of the 2018 shooting, Dunn was on bond for shooting another man over a parking dispute in 2014.

During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard testimony from that victim. The 2014 shooting victim told the jury that Dunn shot at him multiple times after a disagreement over where the victim parked his car. The 2014 shooting occurred on land next to the Green Hornet Bar.

After the 2018 shooting, the State moved to revoke Dunn’s bond. However, Dunn failed to appear at a hearing to decide whether his bond would be revoked. As a result, Dunn also picked up a felony Bail Jumping charge.

Thanks to numerous Crime Stoppers tips, deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office captured Dunn in April 2019.

Dunn’s punishment range was enhanced to a First Degree Felony due to his criminal history.

In 1990, Dunn initially received a probation sentence for Aggravated Assault after he shot a man in the knee and struck that same man with his pistol. After picking up an Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon charge and violating other terms of his probation, Dunn’s probation was revoked and he was sentenced to prison in 1991.

In 1994, Dunn received another felony conviction for Injury to a Child. He has also received convictions for Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

The case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Steve Zimmerman and Maritza Sifuentez Chavarria.

