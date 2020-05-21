Replacement 7-on-7 tournament coming to College Station in June

Two organizations are hoping to fill the gap left after the 2020 Texas 7on7 tournament was canceled in April.

TruXposur LLC and Championship 7v7 created "The Battle for Texas" Texas High School State Championship. According to their press release, it will be held June 30 to July 3 at Veterans Park in College Station.

Organizers said in their release they are opening up play to any teams that qualified and played in the 7on7 organization's 2019 tournament, then to any additional team that wants to participate until the brackets are full.

The 2020 Texas 7on7 tournament was originally supposed to take place in College Station this summer but was canceled in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, along with several other sporting events in the Brazos Valley. Organizers with Texas State 7on7 said this new event is not sanctioned by them or their board, which is made up of Texas High School Coaches Association members.

Organizers with the new "The Battle for Texas" State Championship are still working out some pricing details. Their release said that they are still getting venue pricing, since events are not allowed on school facilities currently. The City of College Station said Friday that Veterans Park will reopen June 15 for tournaments.

