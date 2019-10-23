Report: 4 people killed in head-on crash in Walker County

Four people died in a violent head-on crash Wednesday south of Huntsville in Walker County.

According to Bluebonnet News of Montgomery County, it happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Highway 75 south of Park Road 40.

DPS Huntsville Trooper Floyd Garner told Bluebonnet News that a black four-door Ford was traveling south on Highway 75, and a white four-door Fusion was going north on 75.

Garner said the driver of the Ford tried to pass in a no-passing zone and was at the bottom of a hill. When the Ford got to the top of the hill, Garner said it hit the Fusion head-on.

There is a 5th person involved who was airlifted to a Houston hospital.

No names have been released at this time.