Report: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series in the works at HBO

Winter is coming and so might another "Game of Thrones" prequel.

HBO isn’t saying anything, but Deadline reported that author George R.R. Martin is working on a project set roughly 300 years before the series.

It would be all about what led to the fall of House Targaryen, one of the major ruling families featured in Martin's books and the hugely popular series which ended its run in May.

Martin says he’s basing the potential series on his book “Fire and Blood.”

HBO has already made another related pilot that takes place thousands of years before “Game of Thrones,” though they haven’t ordered a full series just yet.

