Report: Sam Houston State University named safest campus in Texas

When you send your teen off to college for the first time, you want to make sure they will be safe. It turns out you may not need to look any further than Huntsville.

A recent report from ASecureLife rated Sam Houston State University as the safest college campus in Texas. The report looked at 10 years of crime data for colleges across the country.

At SHSU, they found fewer property crimes and more safety initiatives in place to protect students.

In a statement--

Sam Houston State University Chief of Police Kevin Morris said

"Safety is a top priority for our university and its police department... We Bearkats pride ourselves on looking out for one another," Chief Morris continued. "In addition to engaging with students, faculty, and staff, we partner with the Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Sheriff's Office and Texas Highway Patrol to ensure our campus properties, facilities and events are as safe as they can be."

