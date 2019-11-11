Report: Severe understaffing at VA medical centers across the U.S.

A new report from the Washington Post highlights the staffing shortages that affect Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country.

Three key points from the report published just before Veterans Day 2019:

- 49,000 vacant VA positions

- 96% of VA facilities reported a “severe occupational shortage”

- VA medical center directors earn about 25% of what a private-sector hospital CEO earns

Dr. Katie Jarvis, MD, is a health care efficiency expert through her company Bed Beacon. She also works part-time as a physician at the VA. She joined First News at Four to discuss the new report from the Washington Post. See the video player above for the conversation.

