Report: Speeding, alcohol factors in 2017 crash that killed local man

A grand jury on Thursday indicted a driver on charges related to a deadly 2017 single-vehicle crash that killed a Grimes County man.

Edward Molitor, 54, of Bedias is facing Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault charges, according to the Grimes County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say contributing factors to the crash based on the DPS report include unsafe speed and the driver being under the influence of alcohol.

"How he was charged was determined by what offenses we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt based on the elements of the offense and facts of the case," said Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender.

The crash on September 22, 2017, occurred about 2 miles north of Bedias on FM 1696 and killed Lloyd Courtney, 29, of Bedias. Courtney was a passenger in the vehicle when it happened and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the vehicle left the road, flipped and Courtney was ejected as it rolled.

Courtney lived most of his life in Bedias and was a 2006 graduate of Madisonville High School. He worked for the City of Madisonville in the water department. He was also the father of two children. Click here to read more about Courtney in his online obituary.