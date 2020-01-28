Man accused of killing estranged wife in critical condition

A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition Tuesday after being found him in his garage with signs of distress.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in Stamford Superior Court Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Dulos had been previously charged with evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Dulos. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie told reporters that Fotis Dulos was discovered when officers went to his house for a well-being check because he was late for a bond hearing in the case accusing him of murdering Jennifer Dulos.

He is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dulos had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May. She is presumed dead.

