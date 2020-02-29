Reports of shots fired in College Station leads to drug arrest

A Navasota man was arrested on drug-related charges Saturday morning after police responded to a report of shots fired at a College Station home.

Bryce Minor, 28, is being charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

College Station police responded to the 1200 block of April Bloom where they spoke with a witness who said Minor used her home as a place to store marijuana and cocaine to sell.

Authorities searched the home for drugs and found seven grams of meth, two digital scales and drug packaging materials.

Minor was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.