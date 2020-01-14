Republican Congressional candidates meet and greet local residents

More than a dozen candidates are hoping to fill the Congressional District 17 seat currently held by Congressman Bill Flores, who announced he will not seek a sixth term.

That’s why Grassroots Victory 2020 has set up a series of Republican Candidate Forums for voters to get to know the candidates before casting their ballots.

The first forum was Tuesday at Smitty K’s in College Station. Carol Nicholas, committee chair, says it was a great way for residents to ask questions.

The next two forums will be held in Waco and Jewett.

“The sole purpose is to help educate voters and we feel like when someone goes to the polls or goes to vote, they should be educated on the person they’re voting for,” said Nicholas.

Nine of the 12 Republican candidates showed up to mix and mingle with folks like College Station resident Bubba West.

West says there are a few things he wants to hear more about from candidates.

“Cheaper health care and what they bring to Bryan College Station,” said West.

Nicholas says it’s important to find a candidate who shares your beliefs.

“You want to make sure that they have the same values as you and that they’re going to represent you when they get to Washington,” said Nicholas.

West says this is the first time he’s been to a candidate forum but it won’t be the last.

“I want to get more into politics because I’m worried about my kid’s future and seeing what they have in store ahead of them, and trying to instill politics into them,” said West.

If you missed Tuesday's forum there's still a chance to hear from both Republican and Democrat candidates. Saturday, Jan. 25, KBTX will be live streaming a candidate forum. The event is not open to the public but for more information on how you can submit questions click here

