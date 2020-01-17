Republican candidate drops out of race for 17th Congressional District

Republican Jeff Oppenheim says he is ending his campaign to represent Texas’s 17th Congressional District in Congress.

In a statement, the former candidate said he would seek new ways to serve Texas and the nation, and that he had not ruled out a future run for public office.

Oppenheim, a retired Army colonel and defense consultant, lives in College Station.

Oppenheim was one of 12 Republicans vying to be the GOP candidate for the District 17 seat. The decision of Brazos Valley Republican Congressman Bill Flores not to seek a sixth term triggered the largest flood of candidate filings in the 16-year history of the 17th Congressional District, which was drawn during a contentious remap following the 2000 census and stretches between Waco and Bryan-College Station.

Full statement from Jeff Oppenheim Campaign:

As a graduate of West Point, the core values "Duty, Honor, Country" have guided my life. They serve as the inspiration for all of my pursuits, including my desire to serve in elected office. However, having had the honor to lead America’s men and women in uniform, I know that sometimes the battle plan changes.

Today, I’m announcing that I’m ending my campaign to represent Texas’s 17th Congressional District in Congress. I will continue to be a ‘man in the arena’ promoting and supporting conservative values and policies, but will seek different battlefields and other ways to serve our nation and the great state of Texas. I remain open to answering the call of public service in the future.