Contacting Texas Workforce Commission remains a challenge for some

Unemployment claims in Texas are surging to more than 500,000 people.

KBTX has heard from many of local residents about ongoing problems trying to file claims with the Texas Workforce Commission.

It's impacting not just unemployed workers but business owners too.

Tammy Cotten says she's trying to get answers.

Cotten is a bookkeeper in Caldwell. In recent weeks she's been trying to connect her clients and friends with the Texas Workforce Commission.

"I'm hearing a lot of concerns," said Tammy Cotten, owner of Cotten's Bookkeeping and Tax Service.

"I also do payroll for numerous clients whose businesses have to be shut down because of the industry. They're non-essential and their employees are trying to get through," she said.

While KBTX was with Cotten Tuesday morning we saw the Commission's website crash and she got a busy signal when trying to call.

The workforce commission has asked people to stagger calls based on their area code. Officials have said they are making emergency hires.

State Senators are also offering their staff as volunteers to help answer claims.

In Bryan/College Station, the Brazos Valley Council of Governments said efforts are being made to find a solution.

“These times are unprecedented and I believe that everyone is working diligently to try to do the best they can. We ask folks to be patient. They’re not going to be penalized for calling late. They’re going to actually back date a lot of the information so it’s just a matter of getting in the system," said Michael Parks, Brazos Valley Council of Governments Assistant Executive Director.

"The volume of calls is unprecedented. Obviously people that have watched the news understand what’s going on and folks in Austin are doing everything they can to adjust to the call volume," said Parks.

Cotten says much more needs to be done.

“Honestly the best advice I’ve been giving them is just to keep trying, to pray about it and to keep trying because we have no answers really," she said.

Cotten says she's even had a man come in off the street asking for help with his unemployment filing.

"He had gotten laid off on March the 30 and he’d been trying since then. We tried all throughout the day yesterday. Nothing. We were able to get his to go through at 7 o'clock this morning after trying for about an hour," said Cotten.

“I would just like for TWC to really honestly address these issues," she said.

We've reached out to the Texas Workforce Commission for more answers on your concerns. We'll keep you posted on what they say.

