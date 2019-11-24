Apartment fire that displaced 30 people was started by faulty bathroom vent fan

Clean up continues at a Bryan apartment complex that was damaged by a fire Saturday night.

Officials with Bryan Fire Department said 16 units were evacuated and more than 30 residents were displaced. The American Red Cross helped place residents into hotels for the night and provide them with items they may need during their temporary stay away from home.

Officials say the fire started from a bathroom vent fan at 3535 Plainsman Lane.

Resident Sharron Lynch says she was out of town when she got the call that her complex was on fire.

“I walked up to the door this morning, and thought to myself, what am I going to do, how much of my stuff is ruined,” said Lynch.

She says luckily the fire didn’t spread into her apartment.

“Smells like smoke, didn’t see any damage, there were no lights on, no water, they said I could go in and get some things because I wasn’t going to be able to stay there,” said Lynch.

Officials say a building inspector was at the complex on Sunday and was able to get power back on in four units. The electrical feed for the other 12 units will need to be replaced and eight of them will be out longer for structural repairs.

Lynch says she knows her situation could be worse and feels for the families that will be displaced longer.

“It’s just an uneasy, unsettling; you can’t go home, “said Lynch.

