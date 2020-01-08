Residents react to latest Navasota shooting

Residents who live in the area of Wades Way Street in Navasota say they were shocked to hear about a shooting Tuesday night.

Jayla Wilson says she and her family stepped outside to lights and sirens.

“We opened the door and all we saw were a bunch of police cars, fire trucks, and an ambulance. So we went further down the street to see what was going on and they said somebody had got shot,” said Wilson.

Just down the street, Shirley Kucifer, a resident in the area for 14 years, says she heard something just after 9:00 p.m.

“I heard shots, I thought, but I didn’t know what it was so I ignored it,” said Kucifer.

Kevin Mock, 42, of Plantersville was arrested after police say he shot Raoul Enriquez, 46, of LaPorte in the chest. Police say the two were fighting before the shooting began.

Wilson says she’s surprised this happened just outside her door.

“It’s never happened here before and I would have never thought It would happen this close to my house,” said Wilson.

