Residents still have to respond to jury summons during COVID-19 outbreak

Jury duty has been temporarily suspended in Brazos County due to COVID-19 concerns, but jury summons are still going out to residents.

According to the jury services coordinator, any resident who receives a summons is still required to respond or they could face a penalty.

Brazos County officials are asking people not to show up in person, but respond to their summons online. You can also reply by mail.

Bryan and College Station Municipal Courts also expect trials to be on pause through the month of April.

If you've lost your summons or need any additional information, you can contact the Brazos County Jury Services Coordinator.

Brazos County Jury Services

(979) 361-4224

300 East 26th Street, Suite 2214

Bryan, TX 77803

www.brazoscountyjury.com

