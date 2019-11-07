Residents worried about high speeds, crashes off Highway 21

Residents who live off Highway 21 in Bryan are voicing their concern after a deadly accident Monday night.

Bryan Police have confirmed the third passenger in the fatal vehicle crash Monday has died. Police say they pulled into the path of an 18 wheeler on Highway 21 at OSR.

Veronica Ramirez has lived with Highway 21 in her backyard her entire life. She says it is common to hear more than just speeding cars.

"We usually hear the sirens or something happening out there, crashes, people being pulled over,” said Ramirez.

She says it worries her every day when she has to pull onto Highway 21 from her street.

"We have to be extra careful,” said Ramirez. “It’s scary, because a lot of 18 wheelers pass through here, so we have to pull out every single day."

Since 2017, The Texas Department of Transportation says there have been 200 crashes on Highway 21 from Highway 47 in Bryan to Highway 36 in Caldwell.

In 2019, there have been 61 crashes.

Ramirez says just driving home and turning in and out of their street scares her and her family, but they don’t have any other choice.

'You need to be careful out there. There are people who are just trying to get home and get places. I just want to make sure we are all safe,” said Ramirez.

