Respiratory therapists on the front line of COVID-19

Last week, local hospitals saw the most COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began. At one point. there were as many as 16 people hospitalized with the infection. Respiratory therapists are an important and sometimes overlooked part of helping those patients heal.

It's a respiratory therapist's job to keep a close eye on machines like ventilators. It's the only way some patients can actually breathe.

"The need for respiratory therapists is real high, especially with COVID-19 and what it does to the lungs," said Danny Lee. Lee works as an RT at CHI St. Joseph in Bryan. At any time, there are usually four of them working together, with one is dedicated to the labor and delivery unit.

That leaves just three people to handle the rest of the hospital, including those infected with the coronavirus.

No matter what brings you to the hospital, everyone has been impacted by the no visitor policy.

"The hardest thing is to see the patients here without family by the bedside," said Lee.

"You know, we become that patient's family. There's been patients that we withdrew care on and the nurses and I sat in there and talked with the patient and held their hand and assured them that everything is ok until they pass and that's difficult," said Jessica Pruitt. She's been a respiratory therapist for the last 11 years and says there was no way healthcare workers could be prepared for something like this.

In the past, if they needed a new machine it was just a phone call away in Houston.

"In these past months, that's not a phone call we can make because all their equipment is out on rent. So we've, our director Brad has pulled equipment not being used from the St. Joseph in College Station to make sure we have enough ventilators and bipaps and high flow oxygen," said Pruitt.

Pruitt and Lee say they're not worried about their supply, but it's hard to keep up with all the changes the hospital has to implement. At the end of the day, it's a difficult job, but they're making it.

"I'm feeling ok. I wish things would go back to being free and we could have fun you know and not have to worry but unfortunately it is what it is," said Lee.