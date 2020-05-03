Restaurant Report Card - April 28, 2020

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A "No Score" (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspended happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you'll see how the place you're about to eat at did on their score.