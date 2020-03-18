Restaurant delivery services could provide new source of income for some

Restaurants are expected to see an uptick in the number of deliveries for customers who still want to dine out or support local businesses.

Northgate is just one of the spots in town that rideshare employees live for. They rely on bar and restaurant patrons just as much as those patrons rely on them for a safe ride home.

Since both Bryan and College Station are slowing down because of COVID-19, Uber drivers like Briana Chisholm says they're worried about where their income. She says she’s going to have to rely on services like Uber Eats and Favor to bring in money.

“Now with all of the restaurants going to delivery options, with grocery stores going to delivery options and relying more heavily on that, hopefully that will pick up and we'll see enough of that business,” said Chisholm.

Uber Eats, Favor, Grub Hub and Door Dash are just a few of the apps you can download that will deliver your favorite food to you.

