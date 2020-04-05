Local photographer documenting changes at local restaurants during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has hit small businesses and restaurants hard.

Now a local photographer is highlighting those businesses, their owners, and the sacrifices they're making through a series of photographs.

"People who run a restaurant are made of something different," said Ashley Siegert, the owner of Fig-Mint Photography.

To help showcase their resilience, Siegert is doing what she does best, taking pictures.

She created a blog to give our community an inside look at what these restaurateurs in Bryan/College Station are facing.

"It really has been fascinating to me how they have had to pivot and completely on a dime just completely change their entire way of running their business in a matter of a day or two days," said Siegert.

She's not only showcasing the owners and employees but their food too.

"People eat with their eyes first," said Siegert.

Global Event Group is a catering company, and when the coronavirus affected their businesses they started Meals to Home. Owner Matt Bobbitt had Ashley photograph some of their food.

"In putting it out there it kind of gives and sets an expectation for the client or the guest to know what they should be receiving," said Bobbitt.

Siegert's effort is to keep promoting the local restaurants that make our community unique.

"I think it would be a tragedy for us to come out on the other side of this losing the character of the independent restaurateur in Bryan/College Station," said Siegert.