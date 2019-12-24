While most restaurants in the Brazos Valley will be closed for the Christmas Day, several will be open to serve patrons.
The following is a list of some restaurants that will be open on Dec. 25, 2019.
Applebee's in College Station
10:30 a.m. – Midnight
Denny's in College Station
Open 24 hours
Hilton College Station Christmas Buffet
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
IHOP restaurants
Open 24 hours
T Jin China Diner- College Station
11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Yesterday's Bar and Grill
5 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Saltgrass Steak House
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
New Republic Brewery
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Angry Elephant
6 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Duddley's Draw
4 p.m. - 2 a.m.
If you know of any restaurants open on Christmas Day that should be added to the list, please let us know by emailing news@kbtx.com.