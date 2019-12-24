While most restaurants in the Brazos Valley will be closed for the Christmas Day, several will be open to serve patrons.

The following is a list of some restaurants that will be open on Dec. 25, 2019.

Applebee's in College Station

10:30 a.m. – Midnight

Denny's in College Station

Open 24 hours

Hilton College Station Christmas Buffet

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

IHOP restaurants

Open 24 hours

T Jin China Diner- College Station

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Yesterday's Bar and Grill

5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Saltgrass Steak House

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Republic Brewery

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Angry Elephant

6 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Duddley's Draw

4 p.m. - 2 a.m.

If you know of any restaurants open on Christmas Day that should be added to the list, please let us know by emailing news@kbtx.com.

