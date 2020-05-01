Retail stores in Downtown Bryan start to reopen their doors

Friday is the start of Governor Abbott's plan to reopen businesses around the state.

In Downtown Bryan, it was First Friday, and while most activities were being done online, customers were out and about.

"I'm very happy, happy for businesses," said Chantal Vessalr, a customer at Old Bryan Market Place. Vessalr is a regular and says things seemed normal again.

"We have missed our customers tremendously and our store is really large so to have only 25 percent is a lot for us anyway," said Whitney Wright, the manager of Old Bryan Market Place.

The store has been closed for the past month, the longest it has ever been closed in more than 20 years.

"It's been hard for us and everybody else, but it's what we've had to overcome and we're just happy it's getting behind us," said Wright.

Over at Bird's Nest Gifts and Antiques, they too we're also welcoming customers back. For the past month they've had to adapt to doing videos online, curbside pick up, and deliveries. Manager Crissy Sayers helped with Operation Restart to come up with the safest ways for businesses to reopen.

She says at Bird's Nest Gifts and Antiques they will be wearing face masks and are encouraging costumers to do the same, have hand sanitizer placed throughout the store, and will be making sure people are keeping six feet apart.

"I'm nervous. I was nervous, but you know any step toward normal is good as long as we do it safely. So, we are going to do everything in our power to keep our store safe and not contribute any to this virus," said Sayers.

Bird's Nest Gifts and Antiques do have shortened hours. They will be open from 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Old Bryan Marketplace is keeping its normal hours from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.