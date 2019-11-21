Retired Brazos County judge assigned to Rodney Reed case

On Wednesday, a retired Brazos County district judge was assigned to oversee the highly-publicized case of Rodney Reed, KBTX has confirmed.

Former 85th District Court Judge J.D. Langley was assigned to the case by Judge Olen Underwood of the Second Administrative Judicial Region.

A spokeswoman for the Bastrop County District Clerk's office confirmed the assignment on Thursday to News 3's Rusty Surette.

Langley stepped down from the 85th District Court in 2014. He's also a former Brazos County Court at Law No. 2 Judge and former Assistant District Attorney for Brazos County. He is also a Texas A&M graduate.

Last week, a Texas appeals court granted a stay of execution indefinitely for death row inmate Rodney Reed as a growing chorus of supporters pointed to evidence they say casts doubt on his guilt. He was scheduled to die on Wednesday, November 20, for the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites.

Future hearings on the case have not yet been scheduled, but that could happen as soon as next week, according to the Bastrop County District Clerk's Office. Those hearings would occur in Bastrop County and not in Brazos County.

