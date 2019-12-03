Retired and senior volunteers honored at luncheon

A group of local volunteers was recognized for their service in the community on Tuesday afternoon.

The Retired Seniors Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Service Awards at the Hilton Hotel in College Station.

Miguel Bonilla was named Volunteer of the Year for more than 25 years of service in the Brazos Valley.

The organization says the purpose of their program is for seniors and retirees to stay engaged in the community.

"Our volunteers help to deliver Meals on Wheels. They help to provide to older adults who need to get to medical appointments and they work with food pantries, " said Walt McFadden with the Director for Southeast Texas Retired Seniors Volunteer Program.

KBTX's Shel Winkley was the event's host.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Deborah Cowman, Director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.