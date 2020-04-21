Revised guidelines for Texas churches are ‘only recommendations’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued updated guidelines Tuesday that urge the state’s churches to conduct services remotely, but forbid local officials from ordering a house of worship to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Government and faith communities throughout Texas must work together to care for our neighbors and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Paxton said.

“This updated guidance provides clear direction for houses of worship to protect the health and safety of their congregations as they continue to hold religious services, exercise religious liberty and serve their faith communities.”

“The guidelines make only recommendations to houses of worship,” the guidance document released Tuesday says.

“We are pleased Texas no longer prohibits in-person religious services,":Kelly Shackelford, president, CEO, and chief counsel of the First Liberty Institute said in a statement Tuesday.

"This clear guidance shows respect for religious liberty, and, as long as churches, synagogues, and other houses of worship follow it, provides that they may resume in-person meetings prudently.”

Under the guidelines, churches that cannot conduct services remotely should follow guidance from federal officials, instructing employees, volunteers, and guests who are ill to stay home; practicing social distancing; cleaning and disinfecting work areas; encouraging members 65 and older to stay home or providing special senior services; equipping ushers and greeters with gloves and masks; ensuring members and guests sanitize their hands and put on masks before entering; ensuring those attending services sit in family groups and scheduling additional services if needed to facilitate social distancing.

Members, staff and visitors should wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes with their elbows, and avoid touching their faces.

Churches should consider replacing collection plates and instead providing a central collection box or encouraging online giving and also how to administer sacraments without having members touch the same surfaces or objects.