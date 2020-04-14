Reward increased in unsolved 1985 murder of Mexia woman

The reward was increased to $6,000 Tuesday for information leading to an arrest in the death of a Mexia social worker whose body was found in the trunk of her car almost 35 years ago.

Dorothy Estep, 32, was last seen by a neighbor on the evening of

Sept. 29, 1985 was she left her home in Mexia to pick up her daughter from her ex-husband’s house.

The next day a coworker reported her missing after she failed to show up for work.

Later in the day on Sept. 30, 1985, Estep’s yellow Plymouth Sapporo was found on U.S. 84 near the Elk cutoff in McLennan County.

Estep’s body was in the trunk.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must be called into the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be submitted through the Texas Rangers cold case website.