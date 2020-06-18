Reward increased to find missing Texas soldier

The reward is growing in the case of a missing female soldier in Texas.

Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood.

Now the reward for information that would help investigators find her has more than doubled to $55,000.

Most of the money has been offered by the army and the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights group.

But Houston rapper Baby Bash is also pledging to contribute $5,000.

While actress Selma Hayek says she will post Guillen's picture on Instagram every day until the soldier is found.

Guillen told her family before her disappearance that she was sexually harassed by one of her sergeants.

She did not identify him and military investigators say they have been unable to corroborate the allegation.