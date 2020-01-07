Right now might be the best time to buy a home in Bryan/College Station

Experts are saying the Bryan/College Station housing market is going into 2020 strong, meaning it could be a good time to buy a home.

Some markets in the nation experience a roller coaster of effect on the number of listings throughout the year. Here in our area, however, the market is leveled with an influx of listings. Experts from the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors are even saying the market is healthy.

They predict that 2020 is going to have a very balanced market which is good for both buyers and sellers. With the new year, listings should go up due to people committing to selling or buying a home.