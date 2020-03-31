Rio Brazos Distillery starts making hand sanitizer

Rio Brazos Distillery started producing hand sanitizer on Tuesday.

They spent the day filling 500 bottles that will be given away to medical offices, first responders, and nursing homes.

"This is huge. This is really fun. We're proud to be in this community. We've had the phone ringing off the hook while we're making it, so it's a constant reminder that what we're doing is needed," said Nathan Barkman, owner of Rio Brazos Distillery.

They will start giving it away on Wednesday.