River Bend Elementary gearing up for opening of new school

College Station ISD is opening its doors to its newest school in the district, River Bend Elementary.

It’s the first facility built west of the College Station railroad tracks and they’re expecting to welcome 450 students on the first day. It is the 10th elementary school in College Station and the decision was simple to make by the board last fall because schools were nearing their capacity.

The principal says they’re already working on building a strong foundation for the staff and students.

“My wish for the school and the staff is to build a really strong foundation of culture, and a strong belief for what’s best for children and their learning,” said River Bend Elementary Principal Robyn Jones.

Mrs. Jones says she's excited to set the tone for the school year for the new students at River Bend.

