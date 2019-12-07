Road closures planned for BCS Marathon happening Sunday

Drivers in Bryan and College Station will want to take note of road closures for this weekend's BCS Marathon and Half Marathon.

Some road closures are starting Saturday night for the event happening Sunday.

The race begins at 7 A.M. Sunday by Wolf Pen Creek on Holleman Drive East in College Station.

Major roads include parts of Holleman Drive which will be closed starting Saturday night from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Parts of George Bush Drive will also be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

