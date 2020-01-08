Road grader catches fire in parking lot of Sam's Club

Firefighters are investigating what caused a motor grader to go up in flames Wednesday night in the parking lot of Sam's Club on Highway 6.

Video and photo courtesy of Geoffrey Baker

Firefighters said they were notified of the fire at 5:53 p.m. and they had it extinguished in less than 10 minutes of that first call.

The intense fire sent a plume of dark smoke above the parking lot.

The grader was next to other equipment in the far west side of the parking lot next to the highway feeder road.

Nobody was injured.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

