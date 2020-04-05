Road work beginning Monday in Bryan neighborhood

A local company is beginning roadwork on a Bryan street starting Monday.

Brazos Paving will be rebuilding the S. Coulter Dr. near E. 29th St. in Bryan.

Traffic will be limited to one lane and the project will include replacing utilities, upgrading the traffic signals between the E. 29th St. and S. College Ave.

The project will also prepare the right-of-way for a sidewalk that will be constructed by TxDOT at a later date.

Construction will be done in phases over the next 18 months. The city says that residents will be notified within 48-hours in advance of any temporary water shutoffs or driveway closures.

