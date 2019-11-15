Roaring 20s theme at Bridge Ministries second annual Hunger to Hope Banquet

Bridge Ministries is hosting its second annual Hunger to Hope Banquet and Silent Auction.

On January 18 starting at 6 p.m. at The Ice House, the banquet will expand the services that Bridge Ministries provides to the community other than their food pantry distribution. The theme is the roaring 20s.

They are currently seeking auction items for their silent auction and sponsors to donate to this event.

Tickets are selling for $75 or tables of 10 for $750.

For more information and how you can purchase tickets, visit their website in the Related Links section.