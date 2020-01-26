Hit-and-run suspects could be connected to other crimes, police say

Police say a pair of robbery suspects wrecked their getaway car while being chased Saturday afternoon by two other men through Bryan and College Station.

Gaqualyn Bowser (l) and Michael Castilleja (r) are accused of robbing a man and then crashing their getaway car on Palasota Drive in Bryan.

Police also said the suspects and the car they ditched on Palasota Drive in Bryan could be connected to other recent crimes including robberies and a shooting.

The string of events on Saturday began in College Station when a man admitted to police he met Gaqualyn Bowser, 22, and Michael Castilleja, 21, on Snapchat and arranged to purchase marijuana from them.

According to a police report, the alleged victim agreed to meet the men at an apartment complex at 505 Harvey Road in College Station. There the alleged victim said Bowser and Castilleja assaulted him, robbed him of $500, and then took off in a 2003 Buick Century 4-door car.

The alleged victim and his father told police they chased the suspects in until Bowser lost control of the Buick and smashed into a cement mailbox in front of a home 1300 block of Palasota Drive in Bryan.

After hitting the mailbox, Bryan police said Bowser and Castilleja ran from the scene but they were later found walking in the 1100 block of Groesbeck. Both were taken into custody without incident.

During their investigation at the scene of the crash, the alleged victim and his father drove up and explained to them their side of the story and what they say led up to the chase and crash. They have not been arrested on any charges at this time.

Inside the wrecked out vehicle Bryan police said they found a small amount of marijuana. They also found a cell phone and ID that did not belong to either of the suspects or the alleged victims in the case.

Bowser, who was driving the Buick, is from Waco. He's charged with Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. He was released from jail on Saturday on a $6,000 bond.

Castilleja, who is from College Station, is charged only with Possession of Marijuana. He was released on Saturday on a $3,000 bond.

Bryan police said they are continuing their investigation along with the College Station Police Department.