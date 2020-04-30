Robertson County COVID-19 testing uncovers new case

COVID-19 testing conducted last week at Hearne High school by the Texas National Guard uncovered one new case of the virus in Robertson County.

In a message to Robertson County residents, County Judge Charles Ellison said the individual is a male in his 20s and has remained quarantined at home.

Two tests the county reported as positive cases yesterday were discovered to be residents of Brazos County, so those cases have been removed from Robertson County's total cases. The county stressed all information they share has been reported to them by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There are now three total COVID-19 cases in Robertson County, only one of which is active.

Two of the reported cases have been in the 77859 zip code. One recovered case was in the 77856 zip code.