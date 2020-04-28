Robertson County Crime Stoppers searching for two men

Robertson County Crime Stoppers is searching for two wanted men.

The Hearne Police Department says Martrevious Lavar Gafford is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Brandon Jamaal Hollis is wanted for a robbery parole violation.

Both individuals were last seen in the Hearne area. Crime Stoppers say they will pay a reward up to $1,000 for any information that might lead to their arrest.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (800) 299-0191. Callers can remain anonymous.

