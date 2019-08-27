Robertson County jail computers also impacted in cyber attack

Robertson County is still dealing with a cyber-attack KBTX first reported about last week.

Sheriff Gerald Yezak said that attack also impacted their jail computers. They were shut down as a precaution.

That has impacted county inmates' abilities to order extra things like hygiene products and make other purchases.

The Texas Department of Information Resources reports at least 22 entities in Texas were hit in the ransomware attack. The majority of those affected were smaller, local governments.

The FBI and DPS are investigating the attack in Franklin.