Robertson County announces new COVID-19 testing locations

Robertson County is adding additional COVID-19 mobile testing for residents.

On Monday, May 11 there will be testing in Franklin and Hearne from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Franklin testing will be at the Pridgeon Center on 351 Cooks Lane.

Hearne testing will be at Hearne High School on 1202 West Brown Street.

Registration for both locations will begin Sunday, May 10 at 8:00 a.m.

To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

You will be screened to see if you have the following symptoms:

•Fever and/or Chills

•Cough (Dry or Productive)

•Fatigue

•Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain

•Shortness of Breath

•Sore Throat

•Headaches

•Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

•Nasal Congestion

•Loss of Taste and/or Smell