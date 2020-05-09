Robertson County authorities ask for help finding missing man

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing person.

Authorities say Charles Lee Fling, 39, was last seen Thursday, May 7, around 5 p.m. on Old Hearne Road near Watts Lane, just off Highway 190 between Benchley and Hearne.

RCSO released that Fling was wearing jeans and a blue polo-type shirt at the time.

If you have seen Fling, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (979) 828-3299.

No foul play is suspected, according to RCSO.