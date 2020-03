Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison says the county has been notified of their first confirmed case of COVID-19, a male in his 90s.

The case is the 18th known positive case of COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, Judge Ellison said the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the county of the case.

The department is continuing to investigate the circumstances involved in the case and has not released additional information.