Robertson County issues shelter-in-place order

Robertson County has issued a shelter-in-place order set to go into effect 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The order is similar to the one in Brazos County that went into effect on March 24. Residents can still leave their homes for essential activities, essential government functions, or essential business. Anyone experiencing homelessness is exempt from this order, but urged to find shelter.

All essential businesses are encouraged to determine essential staff necessary to operate and send non-essential staff home. Public and private gatherings occurring outside a household is not allowed.

