Unknown man found in Robertson County identified

UPDATE: This man has been identified and will be reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an unknown male.

Authorities say emergency crews came into contact with the man Tuesday morning on Catalina Road off of FM 50.

The sheriff's office says the man did not have any identification and he was unable to provide any information about himself.

If you have any information, please contact Robertson County Sheriff's Office at 979-828-3299.