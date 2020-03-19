Robertson County officials declare local health disaster due to COVID-19

Robertson County officials are declaring a public health disaster due to COVID-19.

The declaration was signed by Robertson County Charles Ellison Thursday. It prohibits groups larger than 10 people and closes schools through April 3, 2020.

Robertson County offices are also closing at 2:00 p.m. and remaining closed through April 3, 2020. They ask that anyone needing to do business with the county contact them by phone, electronically, or by mail.

82nd District Judge Bryan Russ also ordered his court to continue to provide essential services and hearings through April 6, 2020. The court will continue to function normally until March 27, 2020.

A jury trial scheduled for April 6, 2020, is canceled.

The judge wrote that essential cases include, but aren't limited to, CPS cases, temporary restraining orders, injunction hearings, juvenile cases, protective order, and plea hearings.