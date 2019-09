Eastbound lanes on Rock Prairie Rd are back open after an accident near Hwy 6.

The crash was reported just before 8:00 a.m. Friday. According to College Station Police, two vehicles were involved in an accident on the bridge over Hwy 6.

Traffic was backed up as authorities worked the accident near the overpass. It was cleared around 8:15 a.m.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash. College Station Firefighters also responded to the scene.