Rock out with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

The Presidential Library debuted two new exhibits that explore rock 'n' roll, music, and politics. This is the first time in the museum’s history that it has two music-focused exhibits.

“Politics and musical have been universal for decades,” said David Anaya, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director of Marketing and Communications.“Being a historical museum you go through this exhibit and learn a lot about history- the history of music, the history of politics- and I really think it is for everyone.”

The exhibits made their debut on Mar. 2 and will be accessible till Jan. 3, 2021.

Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics Exhibit

Located in the Ansary Gallery of American History, “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame looks at music and politics broken down by each presidential administration starting with President Eisenhower and ending with President Trump.

“The exhibit includes exclusive video interviews with Bono, David Byrne, Dee Snider, Tom Morello, Lars Ulrich, Gloria Estefan, Gregg Allman, Jimmy Carter and others, and combines with them interactives, photography and never-before-exhibited artifacts to examine how music has both shaped and reflected our cultural norms on eight political topics: civil rights, LGBT issues, feminism, war & peace, censorship, political campaigns, political causes and international politics,” according to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum website.

The exhibit also features hands-on activities plus guests can see artifacts like Original Village People stage costumes, handwritten lyrics from Neil Young’s “Ohio,” accessories worn by Madonna and much more!

According to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, over 50 artists and political figures can be seen in the exhibit, like Stevie Wonder, John Lennon, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bill Clinton, Jimi Hendrix, Madonna, Eric Clapton and more.

Backstage Pass: Baron Wolman and the Early Years of Rolling Stone Exhibit

Whether it was the 1960’s or today, to grace the cover of Rolling Stone magazine was and is a milestone in any artist’s career. Each photo communicated emotion, a different voice, and a different story.

“As Chief Photographer for Rolling Stone from 1967 to 1970, Baron Wolman pioneered a new genre of iconic rock photography. ‘Backstage Pass’ gives viewers an opportunity to experience how the photographers and editors of Rolling Stone guided the creation of the “rock star” persona, from concert, to cover, to icon,” according to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum website.

In the exhibit, guests get to experience over 30 different photographs and cut sheets from Wolman. These photographs include but are not limited to images of The Grateful Dead, Tina Turner, Johnny Cash and Mick Jagger.

A unique feature of the exhibit that should not be overlooked is within the descriptions of some of the photographs, there are anecdotes from Wolman talking about his interactions photographing the artist.

